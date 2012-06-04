BUDAPEST, June 4 Ireland were outplayed by
Hungary in a Euro 2012 warm-up on Monday, escaping from Budapest
with a 0-0 draw but given a glimpse of the tough task ahead in a
group with the more clinical trio of Spain, Italy and Croatia.
The draw means Ireland extended their unbeaten run to 14
games - 11 achieved without conceding a goal - and Giovanni
Trapattoni's men head for their opening game against Croatia
next weekend with a clean bill of health.
"It's very hard because it's a week away from the biggest
games of our lives and, as much as we don't want to lose, we
don't want to get injured and that all takes effect on the
game," defender Richard Dunne told Setanta Sports.
"We're happy because we've done our bit, we've got a bit of
fitness out of it and we're still unbeaten going into the
tournament."
Ireland started with the first choice eleven that Trapattoni
hopes to field in their first Group C game in Poznan on Sunday
although goalkeeper Shay Given, who has been troubled by a knee
injury, was replaced at halftime by Keiren Westwood.
The visitors had a chance after 14 minutes when captain
Robbie Keane forced Hungary goalkeeper Adam Bogdan into action.
SMART SAVE
However, the impressive young home side quickly began to
dominate and a fit-again Given had to make a smart save from a
deflected Balazs Dzsudzsak shot moments later and stopped the
Dynamo Moscow midfielder again after 24 minutes.
Adam Szalai was next to have a go and failed to take full
advantage when a Sean St Ledger slip left him one-on-one with
Given, although the striker would have made amends just before
the break were it not for a brilliant last ditch sliding tackle
from Stephen Ward.
The pressure on Ireland continued in the second half and
Szalai had two further chances from close range after 53 and 54
minutes, his first blocked by St Ledger and the second stopped
by a fine save from Westwood.
Fellow Irish substitute Jonathan Walters offered some
respite with a stinging effort from a tight angle on the hour
but the big forward somehow missed the target with a free header
20 minutes later.
Hungary remained dangerous on the break and finally beat
Westwood after 84 minutes but Stephen Hunt was on hand to wallop
substitute Imre Szabics's effort off the line.
The home side, who missed out on a place in Poland and
Ukraine but won as many qualifiers as Ireland including a
victory over Sweden, showed their intent to go one better when
the World Cup comes around having done everything but score.
