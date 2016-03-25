DUBLIN, March 25 An early goal by Ciaran Clark gave Ireland a 1-0 victory over Switzerland in a lacklustre friendly at the Aviva Stadium on Friday as both sides warmed up for Euro 2016.

The hosts comfortably defended the lead they took after two minutes when Clark headed home his second international goal after Shane Duffy had nodded on a corner from the left.

Ireland striker Kevin Doyle, who plays for the Colorado Rapids, then suffered a serious-looking injury in a block tackle after 22 minutes and had to go off on a stretcher.

Shane Long almost scored for Ireland in the 37th minute but his header hit the bar and Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer caught his follow up.

Both teams made several substitutions in a second half in which there were few chances and little excitement.

Coach Martin O'Neill will nonetheless be satisfied with the win for his Ireland side who face Italy, Belgium and Sweden at the Euros while the Swiss take on hosts France, Albania and Romania.

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic left Leicester City's Gokhan Inler out of the squad for the first time in 10 years with the experienced midfielder struggling for form.

Ireland last beat Friday's opponents 24 years ago when John Aldridge's 88th-minute penalty handed current England manager Roy Hodgson his first defeat as Switzerland boss. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Tony Jimenez)