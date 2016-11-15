MILAN, Italy Nov 15 World champions Germany and Italy played out an entertaining goalless draw in their friendly international on Tuesday with both sides missing a string of chances in their final match of the year.

The Germans, who beat Italy twice this year including in the Euro 2016 quarter-finals following a penalty shootout, were without half a dozen key players - with Toni Kroos, Manuel Neuer, Mesut Ozil and Jerome Boateng all missing.

In a game which marked Italy keeper Gianluigi Buffon earning his 167th cap - equalling the European record - the hosts dominated the encounter but Germany also had their share of chances.

Italy's biggest chance came eight minutes from the end with Andrea Belotti hitting the post with a low shot. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)