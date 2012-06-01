ZURICH, June 1 Italy's troubles mounted on
Friday when they lost 3-0 to fellow Euro 2012 finalists Russia
in a warm-up match.
All the goals came in the second half, two from Roman
Shirokov and one by Alexander Kerzhakov.
Cesare Prandelli's Italian side created plenty of chances
with Andrea Pirlo enjoying an inspirational first half.
A lively Mario Balotelli had an early chance saved by
Vyacheslav Malafeyeva but the striker faded in the second
period.
Italy played against the backdrop of the match-fixing
scandal that prompted coach Prandelli to drop Domenico Criscito
from his squad and to say he would not mind his side pulling out
of Euro 2012 if it was the right move for football in his
country.
It was Italy's third straight game without scoring,
following 1-0 defeats to Uruguay in November and United States
in February.
