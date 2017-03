Sept 4 Italy gave new coach Antonio Conte a flying start when they scored twice in the first 10 minutes to beat Netherlands 2-0 in a friendly in Bari on Thursday.

Ciro Immobile put the home side ahead after three minutes before Daniele De Rossi added a second goal by converting a penalty after debutant forward Simone Zaza was fouled by Bruno Martins Indi.

Indi was handed a straight red card in somewhat harsh fashion, effectively ending the match as a contest and giving Netherlands coach Guus Hiddink a miserable start to his second stint in the job.

Italy had dropped maverick striker Mario Balotelli while Arjen Robben was one of several Dutch players ruled out through injury. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)