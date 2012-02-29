GENOA, Italy Feb 29 Clint Dempsey fired the United States to a 1-0 friendly win over Italy on Wednesday to leave the Azzurri's Euro 2012 plans in further disarray.

He netted 10 minutes into the second half after good work from Jozy Altidore in a largely deserved victory for Juergen Klinsmann's visitors.

Italy had a new look attack given Antonio Cassano and Giuseppe Rossi are facing a race to be fit for June's Euros while Mario Balotelli was omitted from the squad for continued on-field disciplinary problems.

However, forwards Alessandro Matri and Sebastian Giovinco struggled to make an impact and a second-half shift to a front three also failed to work, meaning Italy coach Cesare Prandelli has much head scratching to do. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Justin Palmer)