GENOA, Italy Feb 29 Clint Dempsey fired
the United States to a 1-0 friendly win over Italy on Wednesday
to leave the Azzurri's Euro 2012 plans in further disarray.
He netted 10 minutes into the second half after good work
from Jozy Altidore in a largely deserved victory for Juergen
Klinsmann's visitors.
Italy had a new look attack given Antonio Cassano and
Giuseppe Rossi are facing a race to be fit for June's Euros
while Mario Balotelli was omitted from the squad for continued
on-field disciplinary problems.
However, forwards Alessandro Matri and Sebastian Giovinco
struggled to make an impact and a second-half shift to a front
three also failed to work, meaning Italy coach Cesare Prandelli
has much head scratching to do.
