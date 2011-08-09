ROME Aug 9 Antonio Cassano will start up front
for Italy in Wednesday's friendly against Spain in his hometown
of Bari with Mario Balotelli having to settle for a place on the
bench.
Coach Cesare Prandelli was his usual open self on the eve of
a game and named most of his team.
"With Cassano alongside Giuseppe Rossi, we won't give the
opposition someone to mark like we would have done with an
out-and-out centre forward like Giampaolo Pazzini," Prandelli
told reporters on Tuesday.
"Antonio knows this is an important game, in front of his
people."
While the AC Milan and former Real Madrid forward aims to
bamboozle the world champions, Manchester City's Balotelli will
watch on after causing yet more controversy with his wacky
on-field behaviour in recent weeks.
"Mario must just concentrate on what he does on the field.
In only two days of training he has not managed to annoy me
yet," Prandelli joked.
Italy team:
Gianluigi Buffon; Christian Maggio, Andrea Ranocchia,
Giorgio Chiellini, Domenico Criscito; Andrea Pirlo, Daniele De
Rossi, Thiago Motta; Alberto Aquilani or Riccardo Montolivo;
Giuseppe Rossi, Antonio Cassano
