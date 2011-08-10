BARI, Italy Aug 10 Alberto Aquilani scored with a deflected shot to earn Italy a late 2-1 win over Spain on Wednesday in a friendly between the last two World Cup winners.

Italy took the lead with a well-worked goal from Riccardo Montolivo after only 11 minutes as they hosts showed greater determination to unsettle the world and European champions for long periods.

But Spain won a penalty against the run of play in the 36th minute and Xabi Alonso levelled from the spot.

Spain looked the more likely to add to the scoreline in the second period until Aquilani's shot deflected off Raul Albiol's foot to leave Victor Valdes wrong-footed six minutes from time.

