LONDON May 31 Italy midfielder Riccardo Montolivo suffered a suspected broken leg during their World Cup warm-up match against Ireland at Craven Cottage on Saturday, an Italian FA spokesman said.

The elegant AC Milan player, who was winning his 58th cap and was Italy's captain for the match, collided with Ireland defender Alex Pearce after 10 minutes and initially tried to walk after the injury but had to go off on a stretcher.

The Italian FA spokesman said Montolivo had been taken to hospital for an X-ray on a possible broken tibia.

Italy suffered another setback when Alberto Aquilani, who replaced Montolivo, went off before halftime with suspected concussion.

The match was goalless at halftime. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)