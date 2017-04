UDINE, Italy, March 24 Aritz Aduriz scored his first goal for Spain at the age of 35 to give the European champions a fortuitous 1-1 draw away to Italy in a friendly on Thursday.

Lorenzo Insigne ended Spain's run of six successive clean sheets when he finished off a counter-attack to give the hosts a deserved lead midway through the second half at the Stadio Friuli.

But Aduriz, who made his only previous appearance for Spain six years ago and was recalled thanks to his prolific form with Athletic Bilbao, replied three minutes later from Spain's first shot on target.

The result ended Spain's run of seven successive wins and they would have lost if had it not been for an inspired performance by their goalkeeper David de Gea. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond)