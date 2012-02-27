Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
LONDON Feb 27 Chelsea striker Didier Drogba will miss Ivory Coast's friendly against Guinea in Abidjan on Wednesday because of an injury to his right knee.
Drogba limped off in the second half of Saturday's 3-0 win against Bolton Wanderers in the Premier League and was replaced by Fernando Torres.
"The forward will not be linking up with Ivory Coast and will receive treatment at our training ground in Cobham over the next week," the club said on their website (www.chelseafc.com) on Monday.
Drogba was involved when Ivory Coast lost on penalties to Zambia in the final of the African Nations Cup earlier this month. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Justin Palmer)
