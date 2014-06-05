June 4 Goals from Gervinho and Didier Drogba gave Ivory Coast a comfortable 2-1 win over El Salvador in a friendly in Frisco, Texas on Wednesday.

Ivory Coast, who will face Colombia, Greece and Japan in Group C at the World Cup, moved the ball with confidence and purpose and grabbed an early lead in the ninth minute.

Drogba, dropping deep, threaded the ball through to Gervinho who coolly rounded El Salvador keeper Derby Carrillo and slotted home.

The roles reversed for Ivory Coast's second goal, three minutes before the interval, when the impressive Gervinho burst down the left flank and crossed low to Drogba who slid the ball home.

With the game firmly in hand, Sabri Lamouchi's team were content to play possession football while El Salvador struggled to create chances.

It was not until the 73rd minute that Ivory Coast keeper Boubacar Barry was truly tested when Darwin Ceren unleashed a left foot drive which was pushed wide.

Two minutes later, El Salvador were awarded a penalty after Kolo Toure recklessly charged into Jonathan Aguilla as they challenged for a header and subsitute Arturo Alvarez converted the spot kick.

