Aug 10 Ivory Coast 4 Israel 3 - international friendly result

In Geneva, Switzerland

Halftime: 2-0

Scorers:

Ivory Coast: Yaya Toure 45, Didier Konan Ya 45+4, Moussa Kone 67, Didier Drogba 80pen

Israel: Itay Shechter 76, Maor Melikson 79, 87pen

