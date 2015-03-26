BUENOS AIRES, March 26 World Cup quarter-finalists Colombia cruised to a 6-0 rout of Bahrain while Chile lost 2-0 to Iran in contrasting Copa America warm-ups for the two South American teams on Thursday.

Colombia captain Radamel Falcao laid on an opening 14th-minute goal for strike partner Carlos Bacca then scored twice in five minutes, his first a sweet volley, as Colombia hardly broke sweat at Bahrain's National Stadium in Riffa.

Falcao, who is lacking regular first team football at Manchester United, leapt at his chance to lead his country's attack and responded with goals in the 32nd and 36th minutes to take his tally to 23 in 55 internationals.

The striker, who missed the World Cup in Brazil last year after knee ligament surgery and last scored for the national team in a friendly against El Salvador in October, is one goal short of Arnoldo Iguaran's Colombia record of 24.

Adrian Ramos and debutants Johan Mojica and Andres Renteria added further goals in the final half hour for the visitors who were without World Cup ace James Rodriguez, who is coming back from a foot injury.

Iran ran up a two-goal lead over a second string Chile side after 50 minutes through midfielders Javad Nekounam and Vahid Amiri in the Austrian town of Sankt Poelten.

A raft of changes in the second half, including the introduction of Alexis Sanchez, David Pizarro and Gary Medel, failed to stop Chile suffering a disappointing defeat.

The Chileans, who are staging the Copa America from June 11-July 4, were saving their best for Saturday's clash with Brazil at Arsenal's Emirates stadium in London and were far from the high tempo side that was so impressive at the World Cup.

Colombia round off their Middle East tour against Kuwait on Monday.

Paraguay were due to face Costa Rica in San Jose later on Thursday. (Additional reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta in Bogota and Javier Leira in Santiago)