Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, February 18 Celtic 2 Motherwell 0 Hearts 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Partick Thistle 2 Hamilton Academical 0 Ross County 1 St. Johnstone 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 25 24 1 0 67 16 73 2 Aberdeen 24 14 4 6 47 22 46 3 Rangers