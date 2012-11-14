UPDATE 1-Soccer-Lewandowski rescues lethargic Bayern with stoppage-time leveller
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (updates with more details, quotes, more results)
Nov 14 Luxembourg 1 Scotland 2 - friendly international result
In Luxembourg
Scorers:
Luxembourg: Lars Gerson 47
Scotland: Jordan Rhodes 11, 24
Halftime: 0-2 (Reporting by Mike Collett)
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (updates with more details, quotes, more results)
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, February 18 Celtic 2 Motherwell 0 Hearts 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Partick Thistle 2 Hamilton Academical 0 Ross County 1 St. Johnstone 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 25 24 1 0 67 16 73 2 Aberdeen 24 14 4 6 47 22 46 3 Rangers
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Saturday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 Huddersfield Town (II) - Manchester City 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Middlesbrough - Oxford United (III) 3-2 (halftime: 2-0) Millwall (III) - Leicester City 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Burnley - Lincoln City (V) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 5th Round Saturday, February 18 Wolverhampton Wanderers (I