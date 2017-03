Soccer-English FA Cup 6th round fixtures

March 6 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 6th Round matches on Monday 6th Round Saturday, March 11 (GMT) Middlesbrough v Manchester City (1215) Arsenal v Lincoln City(V) (1730) 6th Round Sunday, March 12 (GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v Millwall(III) (1400) 6th Round Monday, March 13 (GMT) Chelsea v Manchester United (1945)