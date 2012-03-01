MIAMI Feb 29 Jose Nestor Pekerman's reign as Colombia coach got off to an impressive start with a 2-0 win over Mexico in a friendly international on Wednesday.

Colombia played some sparkling, attacking soccer at times as they comfortably beat the CONCACAF champions in front of a lively 51,000 crowd at the home ground of the NFL's Miami Dolphins.

Colombia grabbed the lead in the 37th minute when a low shot by Dorlan Pabon was pushed out by Mexico keeper Guillermo Ochoa and Radamel Falcao pounced to slot home.

Mexico's Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez had a chance just before the interval but was forced wide.

The impressive Juan Guillermo Cuadrado went close after the restart with a fierce shot after a fine solo run but it was not long before Colombia doubled their advantage.

James Rodriguez fed Pablo Armero, who burst down the left flank and then delivered a pinpoint low cross for Cuadrado to slide in at the back post to make it 2-0 in the 60th minute.

From then on Colombia enjoyed plenty of midfield possession while Mexico laboured to try and get back into the game.

