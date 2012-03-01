Soccer-Injured Madrid defender Varane expected to miss Napoli trip
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
MIAMI Feb 29 Jose Nestor Pekerman's reign as Colombia coach got off to an impressive start with a 2-0 win over Mexico in a friendly international on Wednesday.
Colombia played some sparkling, attacking soccer at times as they comfortably beat the CONCACAF champions in front of a lively 51,000 crowd at the home ground of the NFL's Miami Dolphins.
Colombia grabbed the lead in the 37th minute when a low shot by Dorlan Pabon was pushed out by Mexico keeper Guillermo Ochoa and Radamel Falcao pounced to slot home.
Mexico's Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez had a chance just before the interval but was forced wide.
The impressive Juan Guillermo Cuadrado went close after the restart with a fierce shot after a fine solo run but it was not long before Colombia doubled their advantage.
James Rodriguez fed Pablo Armero, who burst down the left flank and then delivered a pinpoint low cross for Cuadrado to slide in at the back post to make it 2-0 in the 60th minute.
From then on Colombia enjoyed plenty of midfield possession while Mexico laboured to try and get back into the game.
Please double click on the newslink:
for more soccer stories
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 22 16 6 0 46 8 54 2 Brondby 22 12 7 3 43 17 43 3 Lyngby 22 10 4 8 21 19 34 4 Midtjylland 22 9 6 7 39 25 33 5 Randers 22 9 5 8 25 26 32 6 SonderjyskE 22 7 9 6 25 29 30 ------------------------- 7 AaB Aalborg 22 8 5 9 23 31 29 8 Silkeborg IF 22 6 9 7 27 35 27 9 Horsens 22 7 6 9
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, February 24 Melbourne City FC 1 Sydney FC 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 21 15 5 1 44 11 50 2 Melbourne Victory 20 12 3 5 42 24 39 3 Melbourne City FC 21 8 6 7 36 31 30 4 Brisbane Roar 20 7 9 4 27 25 30 5 Perth Glory 20 7 7 6 38 37 28 6 Western Sydney Wanderers F