June 6 A stunning last-gasp header by Portugal's Bruno Alves earned a 1-0 win over fellow World Cup qualifiers Mexico in a warm-up match in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Friday.

The game looked set for a goalless draw when Bruno Alves soared to plant a powerful header past goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa in the 93rd minute from a cross by Joao Moutinho.

Portugal, missing captain Cristiano Ronaldo who is suffering from tendinosis and a thigh injury, also had to thank their stopper Eduardo who gave an inspired performance.

Mexico dominated the second half but Eduardo kept them out with fine saves from Hector Herrera, twice, and Alan Pulido leaving the door open for Bruno Alves to grab the late winner. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Ian Ransom)