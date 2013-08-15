UPDATE 2-Soccer-Russian minister Mutko barred from FIFA re-election
* Mutko says decision has 'no bearing' on 2018 World Cup (Updates with FIFA confirmation and comment)
Aug 14 Oribe Peralta scored twice as Mexico got a welcome shot of confidence ahead of next month's World Cup qualifier with a 4-1 win over Ivory Coast in a friendly at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Wednesday.
Mexico, who suffered a disappointing semi-final defeat in last month's CONCACAF Gold Cup, were using the match as a final tune-up for their 2014 World Cup qualifier against Honduras on Sept. 6.
Ivory Coast fell behind after an own goal 10 minutes into the match before Peralta extended Mexico's lead to 3-0 with two more goals in the first half.
Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba tallied his team's only goal with a penalty kick in the 61st minute but Mexico's Angel Reyna restored his side's three-goal cushion in the 90th. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
* Mutko says decision has 'no bearing' on 2018 World Cup (Updates with FIFA confirmation and comment)
March 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chinese championship matches on Friday Friday, March 10 Jiangsu Suning 0 Tianjin Teda 0 Shandong Luneng 2 Guangzhou Evergrande 1 Shanghai SIPG 2 Yanbian Fude 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shanghai SIPG 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 2 Shandong Luneng 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 3 Shanghai Shenhua 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 4 Guangzhou R-F 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 5 Guangzhou Evergrande
ZURICH, March 10 World soccer's ruling body FIFA, stung by criticism that it overlooks human rights in countries staging its tournaments, has set up an advisory panel to address the issue.