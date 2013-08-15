Aug 14 Oribe Peralta scored twice as Mexico got a welcome shot of confidence ahead of next month's World Cup qualifier with a 4-1 win over Ivory Coast in a friendly at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Wednesday.

Mexico, who suffered a disappointing semi-final defeat in last month's CONCACAF Gold Cup, were using the match as a final tune-up for their 2014 World Cup qualifier against Honduras on Sept. 6.

Ivory Coast fell behind after an own goal 10 minutes into the match before Peralta extended Mexico's lead to 3-0 with two more goals in the first half.

Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba tallied his team's only goal with a penalty kick in the 61st minute but Mexico's Angel Reyna restored his side's three-goal cushion in the 90th. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)