May 31 Mexico midfielder Luis Montes suffered a suspected broken leg in Saturday's warm-up match against fellow World Cup qualifiers Ecuador in Dallas, ESPN reported.

Montes had opened the scoring in the 33rd minute but two minutes later he was in agony after challenging for a loose ball with Ecuador's Segundo Castillo and suffering what looked a horrible injury.

Team medical officials removed Montes' shin guard by cutting away his sock as he lay in extreme pain.

With some of his team mates in tears, Montes was carried off on a stretcher and ESPN said he was taken straight to hospital with a "suspected fractured tibia".

Castillo was also substituted with a knee injury.

Mexico will face hosts Brazil, Croatia and Cameroon in Group A in the World Cup. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)