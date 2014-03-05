PODGORICA, March 5 Dominant Ghana had only themselves to blame for a 1-0 defeat at Montenegro after they conceded a first-minute penalty which striker Dejan Damjanovic coolly converted to settle a drab friendly on Wednesday.

The Ghanaians, in World Cup Group G alongside Germany, the United States and Portugal, were caught napping as Montenegro midfielder Branko Boskovic fed Filip Kasalica from the kick-off and the forward was fouled by centre back David Addy.

Damjanovic sent keeper Adam Kwarasey the wrong way to delight the home fans but they had little to cheer about for the rest of the match as Ghana took control and wasted several good chances.

Winger Christian Atsu, who caused his markers all sorts of problems with his pace and trickery, had a close-range shot saved by Vladimir Bozovic and the Montenegro keeper also did well to keep out Michael Essien's piledriver on the half-hour mark.

Kwarasey saved a Damjanovic sitter several minutes later but the pace dropped in the second half as both coaches made several substitutions.

Kevin Prince Boateng missed two late chances to draw level for Ghana as Montenegro centre back Stefan Savic cleared his shot off the line before Bozovic parried a stinging long-range effort by the midfielder.

