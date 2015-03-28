AGADIR, Morocco, March 28 Edinson Cavani converted a second-half penalty to give Uruguay a 1-0 win over Morocco in a friendly on Saturday.

The spot-kick was awarded after Diego Rolan was brought down by home goalkeeper Munir Mohand.

It proved a successful outing for new-look Uruguay who are preparing for the Copa America in Chile in June.

Morocco were playing their first international of the year after having been stripped of the right to host the African Nations Cup at the start of 2015. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Tony Jimenez; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Editing by Ian Chadband)