AMSTERDAM Nov 14 Visitors Germany had to settle for a 0-0 draw against old foes Netherlands despite dominating possession in a friendly international on Wednesday.

Mario Goetze was twice denied by Dutch defender John Heitinga midway through the first half while Marco Reus shot just wide for the Germans.

Netherlands' only good chance came in the second period when Daryl Janmaat's fine effort was blocked by goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. The Dutch also suffered a blow when Schalke 04's Ibrahim Afellay limped off injured.

The two sides, missing several high-profile players, are top of their respective 2014 World Cup qualifying groups. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)