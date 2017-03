AMSTERDAM Nov 12 Carlos Vela scored twice in his first international appearance since 2011 as Mexico exacted revenge for their controversial World Cup exit with a 3-2 victory against the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Vela put the visitors in front with a superb strike in the eighth minute and added a second goal in the 60th after Wesley Sneijder's sublime long-range equaliser.

Javier Hernandez dribbled past goalkeeper Tim Krul to add a third with a simple finish after 69 minutes before Daley Blind's deflected long-range shot five minutes later reduced the deficit.

Defeat heaps more pressure on Dutch coach Guus Hiddink, who has come under increased scrutiny, after Wednesday's defeat subjected them to a fourth loss in five matches since a third-placed finish at the World Cup.

