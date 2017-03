Nov 17 Uncapped defender Patrick van Aanholt has been called up to the Netherlands squad for Tuesday's friendly against Colombia in Amsterdam, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Sunday.

The left back, on loan at Dutch league leaders Vitesse Arnhem from Chelsea, comes in for the injured Bruno Martins Indi and Jetro Willems, who were released from the squad after Saturday's 2-2 draw with Japan.

Martins Indi pulled out before the Japan friendly with injury while Willems complained of a knee problem after the match in Genk, Belgium.

The Netherlands hope to finish the year unbeaten after a run of seven wins and four draws in 11 internationals in 2013.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Alison Wildey)