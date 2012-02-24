(Adds quotes, detail)

ZEIST, Netherlands, Feb 24 Arjen Robben and Wesley Sneijder were named in the Netherlands squad for next week's friendly against England on Friday with coach Bert van Marwijk hoping they would recover their form by training and playing with the others.

Robben and Sneijder are both misfiring at their clubs, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan respectively, and while neither are guaranteed to start the game, Van Marwijk belives they will benfit from just being part of the squad.

The two played key roles in the Netherlands run to the World Cup final in 2010 and both had fine seasons leading up to that tournament when Inter faced Bayern in the Champions League final a few weeks before the World Cup started.

"I know that both of them are not at their best at the moment and you are always concerned when players lose their form a little," Van Marwijk told reporters. "And confidence is just about how you are feeling.

"But they all like to play and train with the Dutch squad through our style of football, so that might be the right place for them to push on."

Van Marwijk invited wingers Ola John and Luciano Narsingh for the first time, while left back Erik Pieters is making a comeback after being sidelined for months.

"Both developed well and possess a decisive pass, while they have also proved that they can deliver under pressure," he added.

Van Marwijk also included Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rafael van der Vaart with the player now back to full fitness after missing the last three games with a calf injury.

He is expected to start Sunday's North London derby against Arsenal, who should include his compatriot and fellow squad member Robin van Persie in their lineup.

"My assistants stay in touch with all players and Rafael is fit, but we have to wait if he will play the coming weekend," Van Marwijk cautioned.

The match against England, which was postponed in August last year due to the riots in London, will be the last friendly for the Dutch before they start their warm-up programme for Euro 2012, where they face Denmark, Germany and Portugal.

Their last match against England at Wembley ended in a 4-1 defeat during Euro'96.

Squad:

Keepers: Maarten Stekelenburg (AS Roma), Tim Krul (Newcastle United), Michel Vorm (Swansea City)

Defenders: Khalid Boulahrouz (VFB Stuttgart), Jeffrey Bruma (SV Hamburg), John Heitinga (Everton), Joris Mathijsen (Malaga), Erik Pieters (PSV Eindhoven), Ron Vlaar (Feyenoord)

Midfielders: Mark van Bommel (AC Milan), Urby Emanuelson (AC Milan), Nigel de Jong (Manchester City), Stijn Schaars (Sporting Portugal), Wesley Sneijder (Inter Milan), Kevin Strootman (PSV Eindhoven), Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur), Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV Eindhoven)

Forwards: Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04), Ola John (Twente Enschede), Luuk de Jong (Twente Enschede), Dirk Kuyt (Liverpool), Luciano Narsingh (Heerenveen), Robin van Persie (Arsenal), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich)

