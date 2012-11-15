MIAMI Nov 14 A spectacular 30-yard goal from Nosa Igiebor helped Nigeria to a 3-1 friendly win over Venezuela at Marlins Park baseball stadium on Wednesday.

Venezuela will feel hard done by as they had two goals disallowed and enjoyed plenty of possession but the Super Eagles were sharper in front of goal in what was an entertaining encounter.

The 'Vinotinto' thought they had the lead in the 15th minute but a Juan Arango header was ruled out for offside while at the other end Obafemi Martins twice went close for Nigeria in the first half.

Nigeria took the lead four minutes after the re-start when Solomon Kwambe broke down the right flank and slipped in a nicely weighted low cross which Brown Ideye converted at the near post.

Then came Igiebor's moment of brilliance as he took a clearance down on his chest and then struck a thundering drive that whistled past Dani Hernandez in the Venezuela goal.

Nigeria looked capable of running away with the game, attacking with verve and invention but their defence was far from solid and Venezuela remained a threat.

Salomon Rondon had the ball in the net again but was rightly ruled by the referee to have handled as he brought the ball down from a lofted pass before beating Austin Ejide.

Venezuela finally got some reward for their attacking intent in the 70th minute when Juan Arango won the ball off Godfrey Oboabona and slipped in Frank Feltscher who slotted home confidently.

That prompted plenty of pressure from the South American side but it was Nigeria who ended the game with a third when Newcastle United striker Shola Ameobi, making his full international debut at the age of 31, who created it.

Ameobi, on as a second half sub, worked himself some space inside the area and delivered a perfect pass to Lazio midfielder Ogenyi Onazi who side-footed home to make it 3-1.

The game was the first soccer match to be played at the home of the Miami Marlins Major League Baseball team. (Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)