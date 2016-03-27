AMSTERDAM, March 27 The Netherlands have added goalkeeper Michel Vorm and midfielder Marco van Ginkel to their squad for Tuesday's friendly against England at Wembley after Jasper Cillessen broke his nose in training and Davy Klaassen withdrew due to injury.

The Dutch football association KNVB announced the changes after goalkeeper Cillessen was hurt in a collision with Klaas-Jan Huntelaar in Alkmaar on Sunday and fellow Ajax Amsterdam teammate Klaassen suffered a knee strain.

The Dutch, who lost 3-2 to France in Amsterdam on Friday, saw Wesley Sneijder withdraw on Saturday after suffering a hamstring injury in the match.

Before the encounter against France, six of coach Danny Blind's original selections withdrew because of injury, including captain Arjen Robben.

Van Ginkel, who is on loan to PSV Eindhoven from Chelsea, last played for the Dutch in 2013.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Vorm's last appearance for the national team was as a 90th minute substitute for Cillessen in the 2014 World Cup third place play-off victory over hosts Brazil.

England beat world champions Germany 3-2 in Berlin on Saturday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Alan Baldwin)