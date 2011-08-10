(deletes incorrect reference to Riise playing for Roma in paragraph five)

OSLO Aug 10 Goals from Mohammed Abdellaoue and John Arne Riise gave Norway a 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic in their friendly on Wednesday.

Against an unusually tame Czech side, Norwegian fans had already seen a Kjetil Waehler header come back off the crossbar before Abdellaoue gave them the lead in the 23rd minute.

Despite being guarded by two defenders, the Hanover 96 striker controlled the ball on the edge of the box before curling the ball past Chelsea's Peter Cech.

As the Czechs struggled to create a decent chance, Morten Gamst Pedersen almost doubled Norway's advantage before the break but his volley from 12 metres was saved by Cech.

Instead, it was defender Riise who got Norway's second, firing home from a Simen Brenne knockdown.

Despite being his side's best player on the night, Cech turned villain in the 88th minute as he took down Tarik Elyounoussi and conceded a penalty, which Abdellaoue confidently struck past him for his second.

Norway, in third place on goal difference behind Portugal and Denmark in Group H of the Euro 2012 qualifiers, take on Iceland in Oslo on Sept. 2, while the Czechs face a tricky trip to Scotland a day later in Group I. The Czechs trail European champions Spain by six points. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm)