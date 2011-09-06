WARSAW, Sept 6 Poland were denied a first ever
victory over Germany when Brazil-born striker Cacau scored in
stoppage time to earn his side a 2-2 draw in an entertaining
friendly in the port city of Gdansk on Tuesday.
Euro 2012 co-hosts Poland went ahead early in the second
half through Robert Lewandowski but Germany replied quickly when
Toni Kroos converted a penalty after substitute Thomas Muller
was fouled in the area.
Poland were reduced to 10 men when Arkadiusz was sent off
but they stunned the visitors in the 89th minute when Jakub
Blaszczykowski fired home from the penalty spot.
The home celebrations were cut short though when Cacau
pounced in stoppage time to convert a Muller cross.
"When you lose a goal after such a stupid play, then you
have to be angry," Lewandowski, who scored Poland's first goal
against Germany in 31 years, told reporters.
"All we needed is five seconds. This would have been our
first win ever against Germany."
The friendly was the first international match played at the
PGE Arena, one of the stadiums for Euro 2012.
