WARSAW Feb 29 Poland failed to rise to the occasion in their first taste of their new National stadium on Wednesday after battling out a 0-0 international friendly draw with fellow Euro 2012 finalists Portugal.

A capacity-crowd at the last Euro 2012 venue to be completed after a raft of problems witnessed a lacklustre match with few memorable moments on a night which marked 100 days to go before Poland host Greece in the tournament opener in Warsaw.

Portugal midfielder Nani wasted a one-on-one chance to break the deadlock just before halftime while Polish striker Ireneusz Jelen failed to capitalise on a blunder from Portugal defender Bruno Alves.

Adrian Mierzejewski and Slawomir Peszko spurned chances after the break but the hosts clearly missed injured striker Robert Lewandowski. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by Justin Palmer)