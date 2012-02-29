WARSAW Feb 29 Poland failed to rise to
the occasion in their first taste of their new National stadium
on Wednesday after battling out a 0-0 international friendly
draw with fellow Euro 2012 finalists Portugal.
A capacity-crowd at the last Euro 2012 venue to be completed
after a raft of problems witnessed a lacklustre match with few
memorable moments on a night which marked 100 days to go before
Poland host Greece in the tournament opener in Warsaw.
Portugal midfielder Nani wasted a one-on-one chance to break
the deadlock just before halftime while Polish striker Ireneusz
Jelen failed to capitalise on a blunder from Portugal defender
Bruno Alves.
Adrian Mierzejewski and Slawomir Peszko spurned chances
after the break but the hosts clearly missed injured striker
Robert Lewandowski.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by Justin Palmer)