WARSAW May 22 A late goal by Artur Sobiech gave Euro 2012 co-hosts Poland a 1-0 win against Latvia on Tuesday in a friendly in Klagenfurt, Austria.

Poland now take on Slovakia on Saturday before coach Franciszek Smuda names his 23-man squad for the tournament which Poland launch in Warsaw on June 8 with a game against Greece.

Sobiech headed home a left-wing cross from Kamil Grosicki in the 81st minute in an otherwise lacklustre spectacle.

Latvia showed skill in the first half, but goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski held firm.

"The result in such a game is less important than the play and engagement," Smuda told TVP1. "I'm looking at how tactical points were put into action and it was not as I would dream it to be."

Poland played without the Borussia Dortmund trio of Lukasz Piszczek, Kuba Blaszczykowski and Robert Lewandowski who look sure of their places in the squad. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Dave Thompson)