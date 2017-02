WARSAW Aug 10 Jakub Blaszczykowski's goal after an assist from Robert Lewandowski gave Euro 2012 co-hosts Poland a narrow 1-0 victory over Georgia in a friendly in Lubin on Wednesday.

Poland kept a clean sheet only thanks to a series of outstanding saves by goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

"It was a tough game with the Georgians defending well," Eugene Polanski, who made his debut for Poland, told reporters.

"Not everything was perfect and there are things that we still have to work on."

Poland had a number of opportunities to score more through Lewandowski and Blaszczykowski. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski, editing by Mark Meadows)