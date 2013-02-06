(Refiles to fix slug)

LISBON Feb 6 Striker Felipe Caicedo grabbed a stunning winner as Ecuador beat Portugal 3-2 on Wednesday in a thrilling international friendly that featured an embarrassing own goal and a Cristiano Ronaldo moment of magic.

Wingers Ronaldo and Ecuador's Antonio Valencia scored one each in the first half of a match that treated fans at the Estadio D. Afonso Henriques in Guimaraes to a feast of attacking play and chances.

Ronaldo's goal, which levelled the score in the 23rd minute, came after he chased a backheel pass from Fabio Coentrao and unleashed a delightful first-time volley.

Portugal pulled ahead in the second half through a Helder Postiga tap-in but just when the hosts looked on top Joao Pereira gifted Ecuador an own goal.

Caicedo compounded Portugal's woes by firing in to put Ecuador in front with 20 minutes to go.

The defeat means Portugal have failed to win their last four matches while Ecuador remain unbeaten in seven games as they enjoy a best-ever 12th place in the FIFA rankings, six places above 2014 World Cup hosts Brazil.

