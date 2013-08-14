Aug 14 A late Cristiano Ronaldo tap-in salvaged a 1-1 home draw for an injury-ravaged Portugal side against the Netherlands in a lukewarm friendly in the Algarve stadium on Wednesday.

The Dutch, boasting a perfect record of six wins out six in World Cup qualifying Group D, drew first blood through midfielder Kevin Strootman who fired in a clean left-foot shot from just outside the box after 17 minutes.

Portugal lacked inspiration in the first half as coach Paulo Bento was forced to line up a makeshift midfield due to injuries to several players including Joao Moutinho, Nani and Silvestre Varela.

But the hosts reacted to the goal and pressed on in the second half, getting their reward five minutes before the final whistle when captain Ronaldo pounced on a corner and levelled with an easy tap-in.

The Portuguese still top World Cup qualifying Group F after Northern Ireland defeated second-placed Russia 1-0 on Wednesday. Portugal are on 14 points and the Russians two behind with one game in hand. (Writing by Daniel Alvarenga in Lisbon, editing by Ed Osmond)