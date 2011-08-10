FARO, Portugal Aug 10 Hugo Almeida scored twice, Cristiano Ronaldo netted a free kick and Fabio Coentrao notched his first international goal as Portugal battered Luxembourg 5-0 in a home friendly on Wednesday.

Portugal showed plenty of attacking flair and gave coach Paulo Bento positive signs before the Euro 2012 qualifier in Cyprus in September.

Left back Coentrao and Portugal captain Ronaldo showed they are in promising form ahead of Real Madrid's season opener against Barcelona in Sunday's Spanish Super Cup first encounter.

Striker Helder Postiga netted a lob to put Portugal in front midway through the first half and Ronaldo fired the second from a free kick just before the break with a powerful shot.

Coentrao, who joined Real Madrid from Benfica in the close season, scored his first Portugal goal early in the second half when he headed in a perfect cross by Joao Pereira.

Hugo Almeida came off the bench at halftime and added to Luxembourg's woes with two goals in quick succession, volleying in the fourth on 58 minutes and tapping in the fifth on 72 minutes.

Portugal had a shaky start in their Euro 2012 qualifying campaign but recovered under coach Paulo Bento, who took over after Carlos Queiroz was sacked and has led the side to the top of Group H where they are level on 10 points with Denmark and Norway.

(Writing by Daniel Alvarenga in Lisbon; Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more soccer stories