FARO, Portugal Aug 10 Hugo Almeida scored
twice, Cristiano Ronaldo netted a free kick and Fabio Coentrao
notched his first international goal as Portugal battered
Luxembourg 5-0 in a home friendly on Wednesday.
Portugal showed plenty of attacking flair and gave coach
Paulo Bento positive signs before the Euro 2012 qualifier in
Cyprus in September.
Left back Coentrao and Portugal captain Ronaldo showed they
are in promising form ahead of Real Madrid's season opener
against Barcelona in Sunday's Spanish Super Cup first encounter.
Striker Helder Postiga netted a lob to put Portugal in front
midway through the first half and Ronaldo fired the second from
a free kick just before the break with a powerful shot.
Coentrao, who joined Real Madrid from Benfica in the close
season, scored his first Portugal goal early in the second half
when he headed in a perfect cross by Joao Pereira.
Hugo Almeida came off the bench at halftime and added to
Luxembourg's woes with two goals in quick succession, volleying
in the fourth on 58 minutes and tapping in the fifth on 72
minutes.
Portugal had a shaky start in their Euro 2012 qualifying
campaign but recovered under coach Paulo Bento, who took over
after Carlos Queiroz was sacked and has led the side to the top
of Group H where they are level on 10 points with Denmark and
Norway.
