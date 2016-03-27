CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania, March 27 Romania held European champions Spain to a 0-0 draw on Sunday in a closely contested Euro 2016 warm-up for both teams in Cluj-Napoca.

The stalemate showed both teams have work to do in front of goal before the European championship finals in France start in June.

It was Spain's second friendly in four days following their fortuitous 1-1 draw away to Italy in Udine that ended their run of seven successive wins as well as a run of six successive clean sheets.

The game featured several missed chances and good goalkeeping with Romania, who have never lost at home to Spain, enjoying decent spells of possession and always looking to counter in numbers. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Alan Baldwin)