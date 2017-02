KRASNODAR, Russia Nov 14 Mix Diskerud scored four minutes into stoppage time as the United States twice fought back from a goal down to hold Russia to a 2-2 draw in a thrilling friendly on Wednesday.

Debutant Fyodor Smolov put the home team 1-0 up in the ninth minute before Michael Bradley levelled with a spectacular volley in the 76th as the Americans improved after a disappointing first half show.

Roman Shirokov restored Russia's advantage with an 84th-minute penalty and it seemed as if they would extend their winning streak to five games under Italian coach Fabio Capello.

Substitute Diskerud's low shot then took a lucky bounce and fooled keeper Vladimir Gabulov in added time. (Writing by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Tony Jimenez)