MOSCOW, June 7 Goals from debutants Alexander Golovin and Alexei Miranchuk helped Russia to a 4-2 victory over Belarus on Sunday as Fabio Capello's side warmed-up for their Euro 2016 qualifier against Austria with a late blast of three goals.

Capello gave 19-year-old CSKA Moscow defender Nikita Chernov his debut in the starting side when three more players - Oleg Ivanov of Terek, Golovin from CSKA Moscow and Miranchuk of Lokomotiv Moscow - got their first taste of international action in the second half.

The hosts took an early lead through Alexander Kokorin, however a quick-fire double from Sergei Kislyak put Belarus 2-1 up.

Russia came back strongly in the last 15 minutes, scoring three times. Golovin levelled with a fine effort from the edge of the penalty area, Miranchuk made it 3-2 and Alexander Kerzhakov extended his record as the country's all-time leading scorer by scoring his 30th goal.

Both countries play important Euro 2016 qualifiers on 14th June. Russia take on Austria in Moscow, with Belarus in action against Spain in Borisov. (Editing by Mitch Phillips)