MOSCOW Aug 10 Russia beat Serbia 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal by Pavel Pogrebnyak on Wednesday in a scrappy friendly which served as a final test for both sides ahead of next month's Euro 2012 qualifiers.

Pogrebnyak, who replaced the injured Alexander Kerzhakov midway through the first half, side-footed into an empty net in the 53rd minute after Serbia goalkeeper Bojan Jorgacevic failed to deal with a long-range effort by Roman Pavlyuchenko.

Russia had started the match with three strikers but lost two of them to injuries in the first half-hour.

As well as Kerzhakov, who limped off following a tackle by Nemanja Vidic, captain Andrei Arshavin left the pitch with a cut above his eye after a clash of heads with Milos Ninkovic.

Diniyar Bilyaletdinov, who replaced Arshavin, wasted a great chance midway through the second half when he fired straight at Jorgacevic from 10 metres.

Both teams struggled to impose themselves on a soggy pitch following heavy rain earlier on Wednesday in the capital.

The visitors, who were missing several key players including fullback Branislav Ivanovic and midfielder Dejan Stankovic with minor injuries, relied mostly on long-range shots but rarely troubled Russia keeper Igor Akinfeyev.

The friendly was played amid tight security following crowd trouble at a number of Russian league matches in recent weeks.

Both sides were warming up for Euro 2012 qualifiers, with Russia, level on points with Ireland at the top of Group B, hosting Macedonia on Sept. 2 when Serbia, who are third in Group C, visit Northern Ireland.

