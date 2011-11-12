Nov 12 Africa's top ranked team the Ivory Coast,
began preparations for the upcoming African Nations Cup finals
with a 1-1 away draw against South Africa in a friendly on
Saturday.
The Ivorians will be one of the favourites for the African title
at the tournament in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon in January and
February and got in some solid match practice in a bruising
match where goalkeeper Boubacar Barry made several key saves
while Yaya Toure dominated the midfield.
Gervinho looked to have won a penalty midway through the
first half after being scythed down by the home defence but the
referee turned down the Ivorian appeals.
There was a measure of justice after 36 minutes when South
African full back Siboniso Gaxa turned the ball into his own
with a botched clearance as the presence of Toure panicked the
Bafana Bafana defence.
South Africa, playing their first game since miscalculating
the Nations Cup rules and missing out on qualification,
equalised eight minutes into the second half with a thunderbolt
free kick from long range by striker Katlego Mphela.
The Ivory Coast, without injured captain Didier Drogba, next
head to Paris for a friendly with Senegal on Tuesday.
"It was a game of great intensity that gave us a good idea
of what we still need to do ahead of the Nations Cup," Ivorian
coach Francois Zahoui told reporters.
