JOHANNESBURG Nov 19 Spain, back at the scene of their 2010 World Cup title triumph, suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat by South Africa in a friendly at Soccer City on Tuesday.

Bernard Parker chipped the ball over goalkeeper Victor Valdes for the only goal after 56 minutes for South Africa who missed out on qualifying for the 2014 edition in Brazil.

Goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune made a flying save in the final minute to deny Raul Albiol an equaliser for the world and European champions.

A crowd of around 40,000, less than half the capacity, watched a parade of the World Cup trophy by the Spanish players before kickoff. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Tony Jimenez)