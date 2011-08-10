LONDON Aug 10 Robert Snodgrass scored on his first Scotland start to seal a 2-1 win over Denmark in a rain-sodden friendly in Glasgow on Wednesday.

The forward slid in with a diving header at the far post just before the break following Kenny Miller's deep cross.

The hosts, who are third in Euro 2012 qualifying Group I and next host Czech Republic on Sept.3, took the lead midway through the first half when Charlie Adam's fierce free kick was sliced into his own net by William Kvist.

Christian Eriksen hit back with a free kick which was misjudged by goalkeeper Allan McGregor, who redeemed himself with two good saves to leave the Danes licking their wounds ahead of their Group H game at home to Norway on Sept. 6.

Denmark are level at the top of the section on 10 points with Portugal and the Norwegians after five games. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)