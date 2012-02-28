Feb 28 Striker Papiss Cisse has withdrawn
from Senegal's squad for the friendly international against
South Africa on Wednesday, his club Newcastle United said on
Tuesday.
Newcastle said Cisse suffered a slight groin injury in
Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at home to Wolverhampton
Wanderers and was substituted midway through the second half.
"Having been assessed by United's medical staff, Cisse will
not take part in Senegal's friendly," Newcastle said on their
website (www.nufc.co.uk).
Cisse has made a big impact on Tyneside since joining from
Bundesliga club Freiburg for around 10 million pounds in the
January transfer window.
He scored as a substitute on his debut against Aston Villa
earlier this month and was also on target against Wolves.
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Mark Meadows)