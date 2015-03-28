LE HAVRE, France, March 28 Moussa Konate scored twice after coming on as a second-half substitute to lead Senegal to a 2-1 triumph over Ghana in a friendly on Saturday.

The Swiss-based striker was on target in the 67th minute when he took a long clearance out of defence on his chest and volleyed home from the edge of the penalty area.

A quick counter attack then saw Sadio Mane set him up for a second goal nine minutes later.

Richmond Boakye pulled one back with eight minutes remaining but Senegal held out for victory in their first game under new coach Aliou Cisse.

Senegal also beat their west African rivals 2-1 at the African Nations Cup in Equatorial Guinea in January but Ghana went on reach the final while their neighbours were bundled out in the first round.