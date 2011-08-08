BELGRADE Aug 8 Partizan Belgrade president
Dragan Djuric has criticised Serbia coach Vladimir Petrovic for
including only two home-based players for Wednesday's friendly
against Russia in Moscow.
Djuric was particularly unhappy with the exclusion of
Partizan goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic, who was dropped
immediately after supporters of city rivals Red Star attacked
him during the Euro 2012 qualifier in Italy last October.
Stojkovic, a former Red Star player, was assaulted by the
fans who then caused a riot in the Luigi Feraris stadium in
Genoa, forcing the game to be abandoned in the sixth minute
after clashing with police and hurling flares at Italy's
players.
"One must wonder why Stojkovic is not in the squad because
he was the number one goalkeeper until the Genoa riot, after
which he just disappeared from the roster," Djuric told Belgrade
media on Monday.
"It happened through no fault of his own and if Petrovic is
afraid that Stojkovic's presence might cause another riot and
fears the reaction of Red Star fans, he shouldn't be in charge
of the national team.
"It is inexplicable that he has included just one player
from Partizan, who have won four league titles in a row, and a
total of two from the Serbian first division," Djuric added.
"Red Star striker Andrija Kaludjerovic had a great season
and got off to a flying start in the Europa League qualifiers
this term but Petrovic has instead called up ageing stalwarts."
The two home-based players Petrovic included in his 23-man
squad were Partizan midfielder Radosav Petrovic and Red Star
defender Milan Vilotic. The rest feature in leagues across
Europe.
Serbia are third in Euro 2012 Group C with eight points from
six matches, eight behind leaders Italy and three adrift of
Slovenia who have played a game more.
The Serbians are away to Northern Ireland on Sept 2 and at
home to Faroe Islands four days later.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)