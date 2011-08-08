BELGRADE Aug 8 Partizan Belgrade president Dragan Djuric has criticised Serbia coach Vladimir Petrovic for including only two home-based players for Wednesday's friendly against Russia in Moscow.

Djuric was particularly unhappy with the exclusion of Partizan goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic, who was dropped immediately after supporters of city rivals Red Star attacked him during the Euro 2012 qualifier in Italy last October.

Stojkovic, a former Red Star player, was assaulted by the fans who then caused a riot in the Luigi Feraris stadium in Genoa, forcing the game to be abandoned in the sixth minute after clashing with police and hurling flares at Italy's players.

"One must wonder why Stojkovic is not in the squad because he was the number one goalkeeper until the Genoa riot, after which he just disappeared from the roster," Djuric told Belgrade media on Monday.

"It happened through no fault of his own and if Petrovic is afraid that Stojkovic's presence might cause another riot and fears the reaction of Red Star fans, he shouldn't be in charge of the national team.

"It is inexplicable that he has included just one player from Partizan, who have won four league titles in a row, and a total of two from the Serbian first division," Djuric added.

"Red Star striker Andrija Kaludjerovic had a great season and got off to a flying start in the Europa League qualifiers this term but Petrovic has instead called up ageing stalwarts."

The two home-based players Petrovic included in his 23-man squad were Partizan midfielder Radosav Petrovic and Red Star defender Milan Vilotic. The rest feature in leagues across Europe.

Serbia are third in Euro 2012 Group C with eight points from six matches, eight behind leaders Italy and three adrift of Slovenia who have played a game more.

The Serbians are away to Northern Ireland on Sept 2 and at home to Faroe Islands four days later. (Editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)