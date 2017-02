Soccer-German Cup last 16 results

Feb 7 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, February 7 Hamburg SV - Cologne 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Still being played (GMT): Last 16 Tuesday, February 7 FC-Astoria Walldorf (IV) v Arminia Bielefeld (II) (1730) Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Tuesday, February 7 Bayern Munich v VfL Wolfsburg (1945) Greuther Fuerth (II) v Borussia Moenchengladba