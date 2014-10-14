SEOUL Oct 14 South Korea's defensive failings were laid bare for new coach Uli Stielike on Tuesday as they conceded two soft goals to Costa Rica in a 3-1 friendly defeat in Seoul.

Former Germany international Stielike was hired in September to replace Hong Myung-bo, who resigned following Korea's woeful World Cup campaign in Brazil where they failed to win a game and exited the tournament at the first hurdle.

Although the 59-year-old has injected a much-needed dose of confidence, and allied fresh ideas to new faces, the Koreans were once again guilty of the kind of schoolboy defending that cost them dear at the World Cup.

After an impressive 2-0 win over Paraguay on Friday in his first full game in charge, Stielike had emphasised the importance of keeping the ball away from the Costa Ricans, who shocked Italy and Uruguay to top their group in Brazil.

South Korea followed his plans to the letter and looked the more comfortable early on, but fell behind against the run of play when Celso Borges fired home in the 38th minute after a perfect cushioned header from Bryan Ruiz.

The Koreans almost pulled level five minutes later when Ki Sung-yueng's low whipped cross made it all the way across the box to Kim Min-woo, who smashed his shot off the face of the crossbar.

But Korea did equalise just before halftime when Nam Tae-hee's one touch pass released Son Heung-min in the box and his cross was bundled home from close range by veteran striker Lee Dong-gook.

Two minutes into the second half South Korea's defence gifted the ball to the opposition and failed to clear the danger when they had the chance. David Ramirez took possession inside the box and crossed low to Borges, who scored his second at the near post with a cute backheel.

Costa Rica made the game safe with just over 10 minutes left when Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu flapped at Ruiz's flighted corner and Oscar Duarte stole in to nod the ball home.

South Korea pressed hard to find a way back and had the ball in the net in stoppage time but Ki's effort was ruled out for offside.

South Korea travel to the Middle East next month for matches against Iran and Jordan as they gear up for January's Asian Cup in Australia.

