GENEVA, Sept 10 Under-strength Spain showcased their battling spirit when substitute Jesus Navas scored an added-time equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw in a friendly against Chile in Geneva on Tuesday.

Forward Eduardo Vargas sneaked behind Spain's defence to open the scoring in the fifth minute before Roberto Soldado headed a 38th-minute leveller from Pedro's excellent centre.

Cesc Fabregas almost put the world and European champions ahead four minutes later when he bent a cross-shot against the bar but Vargas grabbed a second just before halftime when he left Raul Albiol trailing and fired past Victor Valdes.

Spain pressed hard in the final stages and Navas poked the ball past goalkeeper Claudio Bravo after Pedro raced on to an Alvaro Negredo pass on the left in the 92nd before whipping over a low cross for his second assist of the night.

The draw was hard on an impressive Chile side, who hassled and harried their illustrious opponents, but maintained Spain's record of never having lost to a South American team other than Brazil and Argentina.

"There are times when you have to change the way you play and just roll up your sleeves and fight it out as we did on this occasion," Navas said on the national team's website (www.sefutbol.com).

"We knew we were up against a physical team and the important thing is that we battled," added the Manchester City forward.

Spain's 2-0 victory away to Finland on Friday had moved them to the brink of qualifying for next year's World Cup and Tuesday's friendly was a chance for coach Vicente del Bosque to experiment by giving a number of reserves a chance to impress.

TWO SHIRTS

Goalkeeper Valdes started instead of captain Iker Casillas before being replaced by Pepe Reina and Soldado, midfielders Javi Garcia and Koke, fullback Ignacio Monreal and debutant centre back Ignacio Fernandez all had a run-out.

"This whole week has been incredible," said Fernandez, who came on for his Real Madrid team mate and mentor Sergio Ramos in the second half.

"I am taking two shirts home with me, one for my mother and one for me," added the 23-year-old, the 35th player to make his debut since Del Bosque took over as coach in 2008.

Spain are top of World Cup qualifying Group I after six of their eight matches, level on points with France who have played a game more, and finish with home games against Belarus and Georgia next month.

Chile are third in South American qualifying for the finals in Brazil and their remaining fixtures are against Colombia and Ecuador, also next month.

Spain beat Chile 2-1 in an intense group-stage encounter on their way to winning the World Cup in South Africa in 2010.

Their only meeting since was a friendly in September 2011, also played in Switzerland, when Spain fought back from 2-0 down at halftime to win 3-2.

Tempers frayed late in that game in St Gallen and a mass brawl erupted between players and technical staff just before the final whistle.

Tuesday's game was generally free of bad blood, although Fabregas was lucky to escape without a red card for a wild lunge on Arturo Vidal in the first half. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Tom Bartlett)