Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BERNE May 30 Striker Fernando Torres ended a year-long goal drought for Spain as the world and European champions beat South Korea 4-1 in a warm-up friendly for Euro 2012 on Wednesday.
Torres gave Spain an 12th minute lead, although South Korea then gave them a fright when Kim Do-Heon rifled an equaliser one minute before halftime.
A Xabi Alonso penalty and Santi Cazorla free kick in a four-minute spell early in the second half put Spain back in control and substitute Alvaro Negredo added a fourth.
Spain, who face China on June 3 in their final warm-up match, were without any of their Barcelona players who missed the week-long training camp in Austria as they were involved in the King's Cup final. (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Justin Palmer)
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.