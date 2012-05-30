BERNE May 30 Striker Fernando Torres ended a year-long goal drought for Spain as the world and European champions beat South Korea 4-1 in a warm-up friendly for Euro 2012 on Wednesday.

Torres gave Spain an 12th minute lead, although South Korea then gave them a fright when Kim Do-Heon rifled an equaliser one minute before halftime.

A Xabi Alonso penalty and Santi Cazorla free kick in a four-minute spell early in the second half put Spain back in control and substitute Alvaro Negredo added a fourth.

Spain, who face China on June 3 in their final warm-up match, were without any of their Barcelona players who missed the week-long training camp in Austria as they were involved in the King's Cup final. (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Justin Palmer)